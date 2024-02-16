‘This is a painful reality’: Nike will lay off 2% of employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Nike is laying off approximately 2% of its workforce starting Friday, the sportswear company said in a companywide email Thursday night.

“This is a painful reality and not one that I take lightly,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO, in the email. “We are not currently performing at our best, and I ultimately hold myself and my leadership team accountable.”

Donahoe said the first round of layoffs will start Friday and go through next week, while the next round will be complete by the end of May.