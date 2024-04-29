Deadly shooting in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Around 10am Sunday, Klamath County Emergency Dispatch heard reports of someone being shot on Keno-Worden Road.

According to the Klamath County District Attorney, there were several subjects on the property or in the area. OSP and Klamath County Sheriff responded, and several were detained.

The DEA says 37-year-old Ole Hans Rendahl was found dead at the location.

The investigation is ongoing, but law enforcement doesn’t believe the public is in danger at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.