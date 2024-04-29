‘River Valley Church’ buys Flying Lark in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A colossal building that has been long since vacant finally has a buyer.

A Grants Pass church will be taking over the Flying Lark facility. It’s been on the market since last September. River Valley Church made the announcement to their congregation and via their Facebook page Sunday morning.

NBC5 previously brought to you the story of the $14.9 million, 37,000 square foot facility which has sat empty since its completion in 2022.

The building built by Dutch Bros co-ounder Travis Boersma on Josephine County Fairgrounds property was meant to house a restaurant and historic horse racing machines. But it never came to be because the State Department of Justice said it would violate state gambling laws.

River Valley Church Campus Pastor Michale Bahn said, “We’re really excited about this, this new spot because of its location. And you know, I love some of the story that’s behind it. It’s powerful. Very special people with big visions put this into place. It’s an honor for us to continue in the spirit of it all to try and make a difference and be an encouragement to our city.”

River Valley Church has begun the planning process for renovation and repurposing of the existing facility and plans to complete their move by spring of 2025.

