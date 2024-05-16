MPD participating in Crisis Intervention Training

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Police Department is participating in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) sessions.

According to Rick Rawlins, Manager of Crisis Services for Jackson County Mental Health, officers from MPD along with OSP and CPPD are going through a forty-hour CIT session. Officers are guided through a real-life scenario to help review the skills they learn during presentations. The emphasis of May 15th’s session is understanding the involuntary services process, which talks about if someone is committed to a hospital. Rawlins says this training session will help officers understand the public and their own mental health better.

“The overall goal is community safety,” Rawlins said, “If our officers can be trained in best practices, know resources, and be able to help people get into services, then that really helps the entire community.”

The next training session will take place May 22nd and will focus on use of force and liability.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.