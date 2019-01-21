Death toll in Mexico pipeline explosion rises

TLAHUELILPAN, Mexico (NBC) – The death toll in Friday night’s pipeline explosion disaster in Mexico has risen to at least 85.
The disaster happened when a gusher of gasoline burst into flames.
A fuel pipeline had been punctured, and people were collecting gasoline in containers from the plume that was shooting into the air.
Video from the scene shows scores of people carrying large buckets and containers to and from the ruptured pipe.
Then, suddenly, the fireball erupted.
Many people were engulfed in the flames.
People can be seen running from the scene of the blast, their clothes apparently on fire.
NBC Bay Area reports in addition to that at least 85 killed, numerous other people were hospitalized in serious condition. Dozens more were missing.
Fuel theft has been an epidemic in Mexico. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will reinforce security along the country’s pipeline network, if necessary.