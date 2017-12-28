December 2017, one of the driest on record

Medford, Ore. — 28 days into the month, and Medford may see one of the driest December’s in the record books. With the precipitation levels as they are this evening – it would make this December, the 4th driest December on record in Medford.
However, with a few days left, the potential for wet weather could bump the ranking. According to the National Weather Service in Medford, 2013 takes the top spot for driest December. It also said this winter is showing similar weather patterns to 2013. Looking forward – it said there could be a change in January.
“The high pressure that’s been generally blocking the storm track will either move westward to allow more storms to come in,” said Brett Lutze, NWS Medford Meteorologist.
From the looks of the some of the models, NWS Medford said it looks like a weather system rolling in Friday afternoon could bring Medford more wet weather.
You can always find the latest weather forecast here.