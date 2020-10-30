Home
Decision 2020: COVID-19 and the Midwest

Decision 2020: COVID-19 and the Midwest

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video

(NBC News)  President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will both visit Wisconsin Friday.

The state announced new restrictions this week to deal with an explosion of coronavirus cases.

President Trump insists things are getting better, saying the pandemic is “rounding the turn,” but on Thursday 90,000 new people tested positive for COVID-19, shattering the previous record of 80,000 just the day before.

So far more than nine million Americans have contracted the virus, and 229,000 have died.

Joe Biden is criticizing the president’s response to the pandemic, and more.

“They’re spreading more than just coronavirus.  He’s spreading division and discord,” Biden told supporters in Florida Thursday.

A combination of electoral votes from the Midwest could put one candidate over the top, as happened in 2016 when President Trump swept previously democratic strongholds.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HQpjE9

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »