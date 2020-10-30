Home
Rescue pets from Hawaii sent to the Pacific Northwest

HONOLULU, Hawaii — A historical push for animal relocation unfolded on the Hawaiian Islands as hundreds of animals took flight in search of forever homes on the U.S. mainland.

“Paws Across the Pacific” is a huge effort to move hundreds of shelter animals from Hawaii. It’s also called the largest animal airlift rescue in history.

More than 600 dogs and cats boarded a chartered aircraft to relocate to the mainland. They’re from humane societies and animal sanctuaries from across the state. The effort is to help free up space in shelters after the pandemic disrupted operations.

Once they’re checked by vets, the animals will be sent to shelters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. They will then be made available for adoption.

