Rescue pets from Hawaii sent to the Pacific Northwest

“Paws Across the Pacific” is a huge effort to move hundreds of shelter animals from Hawaii. It’s also called the largest animal airlift rescue in history.
More than 600 dogs and cats boarded a chartered aircraft to relocate to the mainland. They’re from humane societies and animal sanctuaries from across the state. The effort is to help free up space in shelters after the pandemic disrupted operations.
Once they’re checked by vets, the animals will be sent to shelters in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. They will then be made available for adoption.