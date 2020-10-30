Decision 2020: The Final Stretch

(NBC News) President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed the Midwest Friday, pushing for votes as election day grows ever closer.
The region has been the epicenter of the latest spike in coronavirus infections.
President Trump insists things are getting better, saying the pandemic is “rounding the turn,” but on Thursday 90,000 new people tested positive for COVID-19, shattering the previous record of 80,000 just the day before.
So far more than nine million Americans have contracted the virus, and 229,000 have died. 982 more deaths were reported on Thursday.
Joe Biden is criticizing the president’s response to the pandemic, and more.
“They’re spreading more than just coronavirus. He’s spreading division and discord,” Biden said.
