Democrat candidates prep for Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC) – the 2020 presidential election officially begins Monday night.
The still crowded Democratic field has been crisscrossing Iowa in anticipation of the first-in-the-nation caucuses
There’s a lot of excitement but uncertainty here in the Hawkeye State and it’s really anyone’s race to win.
Polk County Democratic Party Executive Director Judy Downs said, “We’re kind of like a yard sign for the rest of the country. When they see who can win here, it may increase folks’ chances of voting for that candidate on Super Tuesday.”
Voters here don’t cast a ballot like a traditional election. They physically group themselves by a candidate in each precinct. If the candidate doesn’t get 15% of the caucus crowd, voters can re-align themselves one time.
Polls show former vice president Joe Biden in a tight race with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, with former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg not far behind.
It’s a decision that the candidates hope will propel them to the presidency.
Iowa Democrats take their caucuses seriously they are expecting a record turnout.