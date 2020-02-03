British prime minister reacts to London stabbing

LONDON (NBC) – Britain’s prime minister said Monday the government will try to fix the system that allowed a convicted terrorist out of prison on early release who went on a stabbing rampage.
It’s the second time in less than three months where an Islamist radical was let out of prison early and attacked people.
On Sunday, Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in south London before he was shot and killed by counter-terror police.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We do think it’s time to take action to ensure that people, irrespective of the law that we’re bringing in, people in the current stream, do not qualify automatically for early release, a terrorist, people convicted of terrorist act offenses.”
The government said the changes will effectively stop the early release of convicted extremists and double terror sentences.