Democrats issue subpoenas, Republicans say they will “not be intimidated”

SALEM, Ore, — Democrats on the House Committee on Rules have issued subpoenas for absent Republicans, as the walkout over the controversial cap and trade bill continues.
The walkout is now entering its fourth day. The 2020 legislative session ends March 8th.
The civil subpoenas order members of the house to appear before the Committee on Rules next Thursday, March 5th, to explain their absences.
“This is an extraordinary measure brought on by the extraordinary actions of the House Republican caucus,” said Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene), the chair of the House Committee on Rules. “We all took an oath to support the Oregon Constitution and faithfully discharge the duties of our office, which requires our attendance when the legislature is in session. As I see it, House Republicans are currently in violation of that oath. These Republican legislators owe the people of Oregon an explanation for their absences.”
Following the announcement of subpoenas, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released this statement:
“This is just the latest example of the majority party’s strong-arm tactics designed to end negotiations. We will not be intimidated. We remain resolved to serve the hardworking families of Oregon who have asked for the abuse of power to end and for cap and trade to be referred to the people.”
Senate Bill 1530 would cap the amount of carbon companies can release into the air. If companies stay under the cap, they can trade their leftover emissions allowance to others. You can read the full legislation HERE.