Director and Lead Actress on Joma Films’ “Above The Trees” Premiere

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local film company Joma Films released its fifth feature film “Above the Trees” last Friday, May 10.

Director Gary Lundgren and Lead Actress Danielle Kelly joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the film and the Southern Oregon Film community with anchor Natalie Sirna.

“Above the Trees” was filmed in Southern Oregon and features an original crime drama set in Ashland and Jackson County.

Joma Films’ describes the premise to be “When a good man is assaulted and left in a serious coma, his best friend and local boxer is charged with the crime. The story follows a mosaic of people linked to the tragedy, while the criminal trial unfolds in Jackson County.”

“Above the Trees” is in theaters throughout Oregon and Northern California, including the Varsity Theatre in Ashland, Pelican Cinemas in Klamath Falls, and Southgate Cinemas in Grants Pass. For the full list of theaters and more information, visit jomafilms.com.

Watch the full interview with Gary and Danielle above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.