Deputies search for hit and run driver

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police are looking for a hit and run driver after they say an SUV collided with a motorcycle on Upton Road.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies say the driver of an older model white GMC Yukon with no front plates and a motorcyclist collided near the intersection of Penninger and Upton roads. The driver of the Yukon took off, leaving the motorcyclist injured.
The rider was taken to the hospital with injuries to their leg.
If you have any information, call police.