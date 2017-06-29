Deputy shot in N. California

Crescent City, Calif. – A deputy is in stable condition after being shot in Del Norte County Thursday morning.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office has not released many details about the shooting, as they’re involved in a “very in-depth investigation” with limited information being released.
However, they did say a single DNSO deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound.
Two suspects were also taken into custody. One is receiving medical attention for multiple gunshot wounds.
Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.