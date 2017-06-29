Redding doctor accused of abusing minors

Redding, Calif. (KRCR/CNN Newsource) – A California doctor is in jail, charged with having sex with at least three minors.
Benjamin Shettell was a doctor at Fusion Healthcare in Redding.
The physician was arrested on 50 counts of oral copulation and sodomy with minors.
The allegations surfaced when an ex-boyfriend sent a message to Shettell’s coworkers saying the family practitioner was having sex with multiple underage males.
At least one of the minors he’s accused of having sex with was a patient.
One of Shettell’s patients said she didn’t know that he no longer works there or about the charges he faces. “That doesn’t sound like Dr. Shettell at all, I’m just floored, actually I want to start crying,” Deborah White said.
Shettell was booked at Shasta County Jail with bail set at $3 million.