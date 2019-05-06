DEQ denies Jordan Cove’s application for Water Quality Certification

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality issues a major setback to the controversial Jordan Cove LNG project, and pipeline.
On Monday, the agency said the liquefied natural gas pipeline and terminal project falls short of meeting clean water standards.
In a release writing, “DEQ is denying the requested water quality certification at this time because there is insufficient information to demonstrate compliance with water quality standards, and because the available information shows that some standards are more likely than not to be violated. Through further analysis, and possibly through project changes and mitigation, the applicant may be able to show the standards for certification will be met, but the current record does not allow DEQ to reach that conclusion today.”
DEQ’s specific concerns, among others, include the construction of the proposed 229-mile pipeline through several southern Oregon counties. It also references the risk to the Coos Bay estuary.
The DEQ certification is required for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue permits for the project. Pembina, the Canadian company behind the project can still reapply.
A spokesperson for Pembina released this statement following the decision:
“Today we were advised by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, of its decision to deny our Section 401 permit without prejudice, based on procedural concerns DEQ has in relation to recent court decisions. Pembina’s Management team is working to better understand this decision and its impacts and will communicate updates when appropriate.”
