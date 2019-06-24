Home
Designated space for fireworks at BoomFest

Central Point, Ore. – To avoid any fires at this year’s BoomFest, the Jackson County Expo and Fire District 3 are teaming up to provide a designated space for people to set off fireworks.

The 10,000 square foot lot is located right behind the Family Fun Center and will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. during BoomFest.

Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3, said the goal is to make sure the event is safe.

“We will have a dumpster onsite to dispose the fireworks, and Fire District 3 will also have a type 6 wildland engine on scene,” Blakely said.

Parking tickets for the designated lot can be picked up at any firework shop in Jackson County.

Blakely wants to remind everyone that only legal fireworks will be allowed.

