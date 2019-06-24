Designated space for fireworks at BoomFest

Central Point, Ore. – To avoid any fires at this year’s BoomFest, the Jackson County Expo and Fire District 3 are teaming up to provide a designated space for people to set off fireworks.
The 10,000 square foot lot is located right behind the Family Fun Center and will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. during BoomFest.
Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3, said the goal is to make sure the event is safe.
“We will have a dumpster onsite to dispose the fireworks, and Fire District 3 will also have a type 6 wildland engine on scene,” Blakely said.
Parking tickets for the designated lot can be picked up at any firework shop in Jackson County.
Blakely wants to remind everyone that only legal fireworks will be allowed.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”