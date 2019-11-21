Destiny Anne Finch killed by blunt-force trauma, investigators say

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Investigators said they believe they know how homicide victim Destiny Anne Finch died.
Police said on November 11, Finch was involved in an argument with one of her roommates, 21-year-old Shane Ryan Michael Wayman. Later that day, Finch went missing.
When officers arrived at Finch’s house, they found evidence of an assault and started an investigation.
Wayman was found and taken into custody the next day. Later on, Finch’s remains were found in a wooded area along Highway 227 in Douglas County just north of the border.
Wayman was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for murder and abuse of a corpse.
A medical examiner told prosecutors it appears Finch died of blunt-force trauma, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said.
After the homicide, Wayman was charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of Shady Cove mom Malina Nickel. He’s facing two counts of criminal mistreatment and one count of abuse of a corpse in that case.