Details released about fatal crash on Highway 62

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing more details about a tragic crash in Jackson County that left two people dead.

Oregon State Police said on Tuesday night, 35-year-old Whitney Smith of Medford was driving a Chevy Cruise on Highway 62. Near milepost 15 south of Shady Cove, a vehicle in front of her was preparing to make a turn. In an apparent attempt to pass the vehicle, Smith drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a Subaru Legacy driven by 35-year-old Elyse Hines of Eagle Point.

Hines died from her injuries. Smith was taken to a local hospital but she did not survive.

The highway was closed for over three hours while OSP investigated the incident.

No further information was provided by investigators.