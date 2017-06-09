Detectives seek possible victims of indecent exposure

Shady Cove, Ore. – Police are looking for possible victims of a man who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Shady Cove resident Larry Wilbert Cranford exposed his genitals to two girls under the age of 12 on separate occasions over the last three years.
Deputies said both girls were known to Cranford.
Any possible victims of Cranford who have not yet come forward are encouraged to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6800. Refer to case 17-10780.