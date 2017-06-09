Roseburg teens charged in attack on homeless man

Roseburg, Ore. (KPIC/CNN Newsource) – According to police, the video taken in a Roseburg park shows teens attacking two homeless men.
Police have charged five teens so far, ages 14 to 16. They’re still looking for two more.
Bruce Pyle lives near Micelli Park. He’s here every week to pick up trash along the river.
He says the newly-renovated park is known for softball games and family activities.
Bruce said, “I wouldn’t be too concerned to have a reunion here.”
Police said it all started with a 15-year-old girl “picking” on a homeless man, 38-year-old John Beck.
They said Beck threatened her with a machete and another man pushed her into the bushes.
That’s when Sgt. Gary Klopfenstein says she took the law into her own hands. “She went home, told some of her friends about it.”
What happened next was caught on camera and posted on social media–the group of teens taking turns beating beck while he laid on the ground.
Police said this is not the first violent video to be posted on this account.
Sgt. Gary Klopfenstein said, “I know there was some previous fights, some previous boxing matches.”
Police said they have identified the teens, all from nearby schools. “Roseburg High School, Douglas High School, Freemont, and I think one is maybe taking online classes.”
The teens now face multiple charges–disorderly conduct two, harassment, and riot, which is a felony.
Charges that Klopfenstein said could have easily been avoided. “Don’t take the law into your own hands. Call us. That’s what we get paid for.”
The teens in custody will likely face probation. The other teens face the same charges
as soon as they are identified.