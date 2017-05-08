Home
Detectives trying to ID armed robbery suspects

Jackson County, Ore. – Police are seeking help identifying three men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Anderson Butte last week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said three men robbed a home just before 12:30 p.m. on May 4 and fled the scene in a white Mercedes sedan. The license plate number of the vehicle is not yet known.

Deputies described one of the suspects as being 6 feet tall with a medium build and a goatee.

The second and third suspects are described as 5’8” to 5”10 tall with an average build.

According to JSCO, the suspects were armed with a rifle and a handgun.

If you have any information about this case, call detectives at 541-774-6800.

