Detectives trying to ID armed robbery suspects

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said three men robbed a home just before 12:30 p.m. on May 4 and fled the scene in a white Mercedes sedan. The license plate number of the vehicle is not yet known.
Deputies described one of the suspects as being 6 feet tall with a medium build and a goatee.
The second and third suspects are described as 5’8” to 5”10 tall with an average build.
According to JSCO, the suspects were armed with a rifle and a handgun.
If you have any information about this case, call detectives at 541-774-6800.