Devastation from Hurricane Ida still felt across eastern U.S.

Across the Northeast, communities reeling from Ida’s aftermath. At least 51 people have died from the unprecedented flooding and destruction caused by last week’s historic storm.
New video from the NYPD shows officers frantically trying to reach a flooded basement with rising water and live electricity. They had to wait for specialized rescue teams. When they got there, they found three people had already drowned.
In hard-hit New Jersey, the search resumes for four people still missing, including two college students who witnesses say were swept up in the rushing water.
With at least 27 people dead in New Jersey alone, Ida’s remnants are the second-deadliest storm in the state’s history. It could also be among the costliest.
In Manville, New Jersey, it took Richard Mumber 11 hours to return to his home to check on it. For his wife, Kelly, the escape was harrowing. “I’m here with the two kids and the dog and the water just kept getting higher and higher,” she said. “And we have no idea what will happen to our house.”
Their neighborhood had seen floods before, but not like this.