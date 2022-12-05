DHS extends Real ID full enforcement deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is giving states two more years before it starts enforcing its so-called “Real ID” requirements.

The new deadline is now May 7th, 2025, at which point all state driver’s licenses must meet security standards established by the Real ID Act.

After the deadline, IDs that don’t meet those standards won’t be accepted by federal agencies including the Transportation Security Administration. That means you wouldn’t be able to get through security at the airport if your state doesn’t update your driver’s license.

Federal authorities were going to start enforcing the new standards on May 3rd of next year.

Pushing the deadline back two years gives states more time to ensure that driver’s licenses meet all requirements.