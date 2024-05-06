Disaster relief application deadline looms due to January severe weather

SALEM, Ore. – The deadline for eligible local governments and non-profits to apply for FEMA funds following the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides that occurred in January is almost here.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s Public Assistance Program gives money to local, tribal and state governments and their agencies; houses of worship, and certain private non-profit applicants following a disaster declaration.

The deadline for several Oregon counties, including Coos County is on May 13.

Those organizations interested in applying can contact their local emergency manager, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, or applications can be submitted directly online at the FEMA Grants Portal.

More information can be found on the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.