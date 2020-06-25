Disneyland delays reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC) – Visitors have to wait a little longer for the happiest place on Earth to reopen in California.
The phased reopening of Disneyland set for mid-July has been pushed back.
Disney officials said Wednesday the park will not reopen until the state releases theme park reopening guidelines. Those guidelines aren’t expected until sometime after July 4th.
Officials said Disney also needs to negotiate with employee unions.
It’s been over three months since the parks closed due to coronavirus safety concerns.
Downtown Disney District is still set to reopen July 9th.
In a statement, the company said it still plans to proceed with reopening Disney World in Florida in July.