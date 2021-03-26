Dominion Voting sues Fox News

(NBC) – Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Dominion alleges the cable news giant made false claims that Dominion rigged the 2020 election in an effort to boost its ratings.
The defamation lawsuit is the first filed against a media outlet by the Denver-based company at the center of false claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies after Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.
Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
Fox News has not responded to the lawsuit.