Donor gives special gifts to Del Norte County schools

CRESCENT CITY, Ore.– Schools in a Northern California county are getting something new next week thanks to some very special donors.
The “Ta Da!” celebration held in Crescent City will feature the unveiling of 100 new instruments for students in Del Norte County schools will be receiving 100 new instruments. The special donation comes from Nick and Lisa Rail who recently set up the Nick and Lisa Rail Music Fund with Wild Rivers Community Foundation.
Nick, who now lives in Santa Barbara, grew up in Del Norte County and remembers how his brother used to play music. He says his family lived within their means and he came to love music when he was allowed to join the band. To this day, he says he still doesn’t know how his parents found the funds to buy him a clarinet but he appreciates the opportunity they gave him.
Now he wants to pass that to the next generation.
“Music absolutely makes you smarter so it’s not just about playing music, it’s about giving kids that form of expression,” he said. “But also other tools to allow them to succeed in life and contribute to society.”
The celebration will happen on January 24 at Mary Peacock Elementary in Crescent City. The entire community is invited to attend.
