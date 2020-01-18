Wildlife Images closes due to storm damage

Downed trees ruined portions of their fencing and infrastructure with key areas without power.
“There’s just no way we can open to the public,” said Wildlife Images Director of Communications Erin Maxson. “There’s not a whole lot you can do because we’re way out here in the woods and you have trees.”
Some of the damage included areas used to exercise animals. “Our cat run, that one is a big enclosure where the cats get exercise and that was compromised,” Maxson said, “so we are working on getting that back up and going.”
The center is also impacted by the power outages throughout southern Oregon, leaving the rehabilitation clinic, meal-prep area and restrooms without electricity. “We only have one building on campus that has power and that building doesn’t actually house very many animals,” said Maxson, “there’s only five or six that live there.”
Wildlife Images said they’re still assessing the amount of work it’s going to take to get things back up and running but wild patients are still welcome. “If the power outage continues we’re going to lose some of our food supply that will need to be replaced because we simply don’t have the freezers or the refrigerators that need power,” Maxson said. The rehabilitation center said monetary donations are greatly appreciated during times like these. They don’t have an estimate on when they’ll reopen but they will be open for patient intakes from 9 a.m. to noon.
