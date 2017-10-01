Ashland, Ore.- The double homicide out of Ashland this morning closed down Interstate 5 from milepost six to milepost one.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that between 6:30 and 7:30 A.M. two men were killed
“We have a double fatality involving two males. we believe we have one male victim deceased at this location (Callahan’s Lodge) and who we believe is the male suspect deceased on interstate 5,” Captain Tim Snaith of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
The names of both men aren’t being released yet but right now here’s what we know about the shooting.
Officials say the incident started at Callahan’s Lodge where the suspect reportedly shot and killed a restaurant worker.
Deputies say the victim’s car was then stolen by the suspect. He then reportedly drove it onto I-5 where deputies say he began shooting oncoming cars that were headed southbound.
According to police, one of the drivers being shot at ran over the suspect, killing him.
Deputies say that they were able to find the gun on I-5. The interstate was closed as a result, from milepost six to the California border. All lanes are now back open.
Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson County Sheriff Detective Ben Weaver at 541-774-6800.