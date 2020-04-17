Douglas County man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a Roseburg man earlier this year is now behind bars.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on January 15, 2020, 46-year-old Stephen Bruce Galindo was hit by a vehicle on Northeast Stevens Street in Roseburg. The vehicle didn’t stay at the scene and Galindo later died from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the day after the crash, the attorney of 53-year-old Hedge James Jarvis of Winchester told investigators his client was the driver of the car that hit Galindo.
On April 16, the investigation was completed and Jarvis was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for felony hit-and-run.
Investigators released no further information about the case.