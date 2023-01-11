Douglas County man sentenced to five years for selling ghost gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County man was sentenced to federal prison on January 10th, for manufacturing and selling an illegal firearm and drugs.

The Oregon US Attorney’s Office said last January, police learned that 46-year-old Gregory Ferguson, was claiming to make ghost guns.

It said he sold an unmarked rifle, that he claimed could be turned into an automatic weapon, to a buyer along with 110 grams of meth.

The Attorney’s Office said he was charged with illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to five years in federal prison and four years of supervised release.