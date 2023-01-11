New OHA director’s list of priorities moving forward

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s new director has made a list of his top priorities moving forward.

James Schroeder was recently appointed to the position by new Governor Tina Kotek.

He has identified some of the Oregon healthcare system’s biggest problems, like packed hospitals and the problems with discharging patients due to the lack of housing, mental treatment, and long-term care.

In his new role as OHA director, he has pledged to tackle what he calls the biggest issues affecting the health of people in the state, including affordable health coverage, housing access, and mental health care.

“I recognize that there is a lot that we need to work on, but I am really excited, and I know that if we come together, we can accomplish a lot, especially around our key priorities for the state of Oregon,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder said he will also focus on protecting health coverage, implementing Oregon’s Medicaid waiver, and elevating behavioral health.