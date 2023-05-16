Douglas County teen drowns in Reservoir

TENMILE, Ore. – A teen drowned while swimming at a reservoir in Douglas County.

On Sunday afternoon, 15-year-old Myles Martin Swenson of Tenmile was swimming at Ben Irving Reservoir when 911 dispatchers started getting reports that he was in distress.

A Douglas County Marine Deputy that happened to be working on the waterway at the time reported that Swenson had gone under the water. The deputy reportedly tried to help the swimmer without success.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, divers and rescuers tried to find Swenson after the incident, but they couldn’t locate him.

The following day, Swenson’s body was found in the reservoir in the area where he was last seen.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a death investigation, DCSO said.

No further information was provided.

