Downed power lines lead to power outage in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — The weather brought down power lines in Grants Pass Thursday night causing several power outages.

It happened in the area of Northeast D and 8th streets around three Friday morning.

According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a tree fell onto a power line starting a chain-reaction of poles snapping and wires falling.

Business owner Robert Moore says it took away his internet.

“It was gigantic to see all those big old telephone poles that had been there for over a 100 years just all toppled off over there in the parking lot,” Moore said.

Moore says he’s been told it will take a couple of days before everything can be fixed.

