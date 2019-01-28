Dozens killed in Brazilian mining disaster, search for survivors continues

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (APTN/NBC) – Four days after a mining dam burst in Brazil, searchers have only found 60 bodies, almost 300 people are missing and are feared buried underneath tons of mud.
No one was recovered alive Sunday and searchers Monday are moving carefully on the mud to try and find any survivors.
The head of the rescue effort said 62 bodies have been recovered, 292 people are still missing, and 382 have been found.
The dam broke Friday afternoon, sending a wall of fast-moving mud for miles enveloping two villages.
Some of the mud is 24 feet deep.
Searchers are focusing on the area where an overturned bus was found.
The company that owned the mine, Vale S.A., owned a similar mine that broke in 2015 killing 19 people.
Over the weekend people were angry that another vale dam broke and there was no apparent alarm system to warn people in place.
A judge froze over a billion dollars in Vale accounts to pay for damages caused by the dam break.