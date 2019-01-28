Mississippi lawmakers may change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Mississippi lawmakers may once again consider changing the state flag after a bill was re-introduced to remove the current Confederate symbol.
“The state needs a new logo, and that’s what we’re fighting for,” says flag designer Laurin Stennis.
The artist is gaining support across party lines for her suggested replacement, known as the “Stennis” flag. It features 19 stars encircling a larger center star, representing the 20th state in the union.
For the fourth straight year, State Representative Kathy Sykes of Jackson has introduced House Bill 561, making the Stennis flag the official state flag. Other lawmakers, including several senators, have agreed to support the bill.
According to Stennis, sales of the flags have increased from about a few dozen in 2015 to about 2,700. She receives no proceeds from the sales.
