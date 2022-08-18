Dozens of protesters march to Rogue Retreat’s offices

Derek Strom
Posted by Derek Strom August 17, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.– A group of protesters marched from Hawthorne Park to the Rogue Retreat offices late Wednesday afternoon to protest the termination of Pastor Chad McComas.

Around two dozen protesters turned out to show their support for McComas

Protesters said they want him to be reinstated as executive director of Rogue Retreat.

They said the non-profit will not be able to work effectively in the community without McComas and called the organization parting ways with him unreasonable.

McComas’  daughter Marci said, “what’s being done is wrong and sad and ultimately affects Rogue Retreat. It affects the people that Rogue Retreat serves and it’s sad, unfortunate and it needs to change.”

Marci said she wants to show her dad that the community still supports him.

She said he also deserves to be recognized for his 24 years of service to the community.

