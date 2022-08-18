Talent Urban Renewal District proposal headed to ballot

TALENT, Ore. – The Talent City Council met for a regular meeting Wednesday, the big item of conversation was the proposed urban renewal district.

The council decided to postpone a vote on the project and will let voters decide the fate of the district.

Council members went over the impacts and the recovery process since the Almeda Fire.

Its looking to build more affordable housing, help small businesses and invest in other fire prevention programs – like buildings that are fire resistant.

Back in June, we reported that Jackson County Fire district five believes $17 million in funds would be taken away because of the project.

The council says they would like to hear more public comment on the project before finalizing it.

“In the ordinance it will say that we are referring the final decision to voters,” Talent city planner Jordan Rooklyn said. “That means we will place it on the ballot and that if voters pass it, the plan will be effective on the date the county elections office certifies that vote.”

More public meetings will be scheduled in the next few months, as the council says it needs more time to come up with a final proposal.

The vote is expected to happen in May of next year.