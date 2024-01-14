Dr. Martin Luther King remembered by Dr. Geneva Craig

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dr. Martin Luther King continues to touch the lives of many, decades after his death. In honor of the holiday on Monday, we spoke with Dr. Geneva Craig, who participated in several marches with Dr. King, and whose activism keeps Dr. King’s legacy of love alive.

Growing up in the Deep South, Dr. Craig faced the constant threat of bodily harm and unspoken Jim Crow laws. But under Dr. King’s leadership, she was able to channel her anger into something meaningful.

“His talks have spurred me on to a much better life and opened so many doors for me and helped me to gain that inner peace and that inner confidence that I am somebody,” said Dr. Craig

Dr. Craig also encourages everyone to vote, and says that the power of the vote is even more important today than it was back in the 60s. She wants younger voters to be educated about their rights and hold leaders accountable.

Dr. Craig says that she’s looking forward to enjoying Dr. King’s celebration on Monday.

