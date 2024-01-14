Mt. Ashland Ski Area closes early after losing power

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mount Ashland Ski Area had to close the slopes early today after losing power.

The general manager, Andrew Gast, tells us that around 2 p.m., the ski area experienced a full Pacific Power outage.

They were able to safely unload the chairlifts using auxiliary power and guests were sent home.

Pacific Power gave them an estimate of restoring power later in the day.

Gast says that they can’t groom or do any storm recovery work until power is restored.

Visitors that were sent home early, were provided vouchers for a return visit.

For updates visit their website.

