KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – On Thursday, the Klamath County Rotary Club honored the Lost River Raiders and Henley Hornet football teams. They are the OSAA 1A 8-Player Football State Champions and OSAA 4A Football State Champions, respectively.

The Lost River and Henley coaches and players talked about their successful seasons and the teamwork it took to become champions.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.