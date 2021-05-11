Home
Dream comes true for KF Police Chief

Dream comes true for KF Police Chief

Local News Top Stories , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —It’s the first full week on the job for the new Chief of the Klamath Falls Police Department. Captain Robert Dentinger was offered the position last week.

He’s no stranger to KFPD. Chief Dentinger has worked in law enforcement since 1996, all with the city of Klamath Falls. He says he’s worked virtually every position in the department.

“In the beginning, you get the questions asked of what do you want to do, where do you want your career to go, I always did say I want to be the chief of this agency someday, and it been a long time coming,” said Chief Dentinger.

Chief Dentinger says he’s excited to move forward with his leadership team.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »