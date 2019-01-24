Driver dies after being run over by her own vehicle

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman died after being run over by her own vehicle in a Medford parking lot.
At about 11:30 Thursday morning, the Medford Police Department said, “We regret to report we are on scene of a fatal traffic accident in the parking lot of Banner Bank, 2600 E. Barnett Road.”
Police believe a woman got out her vehicle when it rolled backward, pushing her to the ground and wedging her underneath.
First responders lifted the vehicle off of the woman and she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
