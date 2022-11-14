Driver dies after crash on Highway 62

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A person died last week following a crash on Highway 62 in Jackson County.

Oregon State Police issued the following statement about the crash on the morning of Monday, November 14:

“On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.”

No further information was provided by OSP.