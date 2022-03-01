Driver killed in crash south of Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person died after a two-vehicle crash outside of Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police said at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, 54-year-old Andrew Crist of Grants Pass was driving a pickup truck on Highway 238 when the vehicle drifted onto the should near the Grants Pass Golf Course. OSP said Crist lost control and slid into the oncoming lane, colliding with an SUV.

According to investigators, Crist did not survive. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

OSP said the highway was closed for about three hours after the crash.

The Grants Pass Police Department, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP in the investigation.