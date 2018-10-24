Driver killed in I-5 crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officials are releasing more details about a crash that cause extensive traffic delays between Medford and Phoenix Tuesday evening.
According to Oregon State police, they responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 25 at about 5:00 p.m.
Investigators said a white Toyota pickup truck was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. It went across the shoulder, eventually rolling into some blackberry bushes on the west side of the freeway.
OSP said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.