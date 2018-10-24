Fire danger “low” on ODF-protected lands

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Effective immediately, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in southwestern Oregon is now “low.”
The change from “moderate” comes amid cooler temperatures, rainfall and a change in overnight humidity levels.
The following restrictions remain in effect, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry:
•No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.
•No fireworks on forestlands.
•Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.
•Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds, and on private property with the landowner’s permission.