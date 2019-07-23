Driver killed in Josephine County crash identified

SELMA, Ore. – Police have identified a person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said at about 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Selma. At the scene, a Subaru Forester was found off the roadway in a wooded area.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Cave Junction resident Anna Grafwallner, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Grafwallner was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
OSP released no further information about the incident.